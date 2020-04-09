Cover von italienischer „Vogue“ erstmals weiß – Foto

In ihrer langen, über hundertjährigen Geschichte hat „Vogue“ demnach Kriege, Krisen und Terrorakte überstanden. Die Zeitschrift reagiert jetzt auf die akute Corona-Situation im Land mit einer Sonderausgabe.
Für die Ausgabe der italienischen „Vogue“, die am 10. April erscheinen soll, war ein Projekt mit „L’Uomo Vogue“ geplant. Aber von etwas anderem zu sprechen, während „Menschen sterben, Ärzte und Krankenschwestern ihr Leben riskieren und die Welt sich für immer verändert – das ist nicht die DNA der Vogue Italia“, heißt es in dem entsprechenden Instagram-Posting.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. 🤍🤍🤍 “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. 🤍🤍🤍 White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
„Weiß ist vor allem Respekt. Weiß ist Wiedergeburt, Licht nach der Dunkelheit, die Summe aller Farben. Weiß ist die Farbe der Uniformen derjenigen, die ihr eigenes Leben aufs Spiel setzen, um andere zu retten. Es repräsentiert Zeit und Raum zum Nachdenken. Und auch, um zu schweigen (…).“
Coronavirus in Italien
In Italien wurden bislang mehr als 139.000 Coronavirus-Fälle und über 17.000 Tote registriert.
ak/sb
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)