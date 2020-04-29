„Jahrhundert-Hochwasser“ in kanadischer Provinz Alberta: 13.000 Menschen verlassen Häuser – Fotos

Medienberichten zufolge verstärkten sich die Überschwemmungen am Sonntag, in den Flüssen Athabasca, Clearwater und Peace River stieg das Wasserniveau.
Residents we spoke to are just crushed to see Fort McMurray's downtown flooded. I spoke to an evacuated couple who said they moved here 9-yrs ago, to get set up to retire. The wildfires, COVID-19 and now floods have delayed that dream. #YMM #ymmflood @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/kbClrJSvef— Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) April 28, 2020
Fort McMurray this morning (photo by McMurray Aviation)— Allison Jade (@allisonjade) April 27, 2020
This is huge. That blue building is the only Hospital. Grocery stores, the food banks, shelters, homes and businesses already flooded.
Where is the help? #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/CNY620QAi8
Am Montag wurden demnach mehr als 200 Rettungsaktionen durchgeführt. Laut dem Chef der lokalen Verwaltung für Notsituationen, Scott Davis, handelt es sich um ein „Jahrhundert-Hochwasser“.
„Das ist eine kritische Situation in einer kritischen Zeit“, betonte er.
Circa 13.000 Menschen, vor allem in Fort McMurray, waren gezwungen, ihre Häuser zu verlassen.
Mackenzie County is again in another State of Local Emergency due to the flooding caused by massive ice dams in the Peace River. Along the Peace from Sunny Valley to Atlas Landing water levels are meters high and could cause more flooding in parts of the hamlet of Fort Vermilion. pic.twitter.com/qeOKbngT1t— Daniel Williams (@DanDWill) April 26, 2020
