Berühmte Gitarre von Kurt Cobain kommt unter den Hammer

Die Gitarre, die der Sänger und frühere Nirvana-Frontmann Kurt Cobain bei dem legendären „MTV Unplugged“-Konzert im Jahre 1993 in New York gespielt hat, kommt unter den Hammer. Dies teilte das Auktionshaus Julien's Auctions mit.

Bei dem Auktionslos handelt es sich demnach um Cobains halb-akustische Gitarre vom Modell Martin D-18E von 1959. Das Instrument wird mit dem dazugehörigen Hartschalenkoffer mit unterschiedlichen Stickern und Gepäckaufklebern angeboten.

Mit dieser Gitarre trat Cobain beim New Yorker Konzert „MTV Unplugged“ am 18. November 1993 auf, also knapp fünf Monate vor seinem Tod. Das Mindestgebot liegt bei einer Millionen US-Dollar (etwa 920.000 Euro).

Versteigert wird auch Cobains schwarze Fender-Stratocaster-Gitarre, die er während der „In Utero“-Tour 1994 gespielt und zerschlagen hatte. Darüber hinaus können Fans noch das silberne Hemd ersteigern, das der Sänger im Video zu „Heart-shaped Box“ trug.

Die Auktion findet am 19. und 20. Juni in Beverly Hills statt.

Frühere Auktion

Die olivgrüne Strickjacke, die Cobain bei seiner „Unplugged“-Session des Musiksenders MTV 1993 trug, war im vergangenen Oktober von Julien's Auctions für 334.000 US-Dollar versteigert worden.

ak/sb