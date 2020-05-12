Berühmte Gitarre von Kurt Cobain kommt unter den Hammer

Registrierung
    Die Gitarre, die der Sänger und frühere Nirvana-Frontmann Kurt Cobain bei dem legendären „MTV Unplugged“-Konzert im Jahre 1993 in New York gespielt hat, kommt unter den Hammer. Dies teilte das Auktionshaus Julien's Auctions mit.

    Bei dem Auktionslos handelt es sich demnach um Cobains halb-akustische Gitarre vom Modell Martin D-18E von 1959. Das Instrument wird mit dem dazugehörigen Hartschalenkoffer mit unterschiedlichen Stickern und Gepäckaufklebern angeboten.

    Reuters, Rolling Stone, Spin and more are writing about today's announcement of Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E used in Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York, featured in our "Music Icons" auction taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien's Live on Friday, June 19th and Saturday, June 20th. In what would become Nirvana’s most legendary performance, Kurt Cobain played his 1959 Martin D-18E in a live taping for the popular MTV Unplugged series on November 18, 1993. Approximately five months before his death, Cobain chose this guitar to paint what Rolling Stone called “his last self-portrait.” Perhaps the most important decision Cobain made for his MTV Unplugged performance was the "brush" he chose to paint the self-portrait that would ultimately be recognized as his greatest work. This 1959 Martin D-18E guitar was the only guitar he used throughout the entire MTV Unplugged performance. Cobain purchased this vintage Martin guitar and its vintage hardshell case at Voltage Guitar in Los Angeles. Both the guitar and its case were personally customized it prior to his MTV appearance and the set are being offered together in this auction. Twenty-six years later, Cobain’s MTV Unplugged performance remains the definitive self-portrait of a generation’s most transformative artist. Cobain’s Martin D-18E guitar survives as the most recognizable and important artifact, not only of Cobain’s MTV Unplugged performance, but of Cobain as an artist. JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION & LIVE AUCTION LOCATION Julien's Auctions 257 N. Canon Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Public Exhibition Monday, June 15th – Friday, June 19th, 2020 Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time Free to the Public LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION MUSIC ICONS Friday, June 19th, 2020 Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Session II: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time MUSIC ICONS Saturday, June 20th, 2020 Session III: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Session IV: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time #Auction #Music #Memorabilia #JuliensAuctions #RockNRoll #KurtCobain #Nirvana #MTVUnplugged #MTV #Guitar

    Mit dieser Gitarre trat Cobain beim New Yorker Konzert „MTV Unplugged“ am 18. November 1993 auf, also knapp fünf Monate vor seinem Tod. Das Mindestgebot liegt bei einer Millionen US-Dollar (etwa 920.000 Euro).

    Versteigert wird auch Cobains schwarze Fender-Stratocaster-Gitarre, die er während der „In Utero“-Tour 1994 gespielt und zerschlagen hatte. Darüber hinaus können Fans noch das silberne Hemd ersteigern, das der Sänger im Video zu „Heart-shaped Box“ trug.

    Die Auktion findet am 19. und 20. Juni in Beverly Hills statt.

    Frühere Auktion

    Die olivgrüne Strickjacke, die Cobain bei seiner „Unplugged“-Session des Musiksenders MTV 1993 trug, war im vergangenen Oktober von Julien's Auctions für 334.000 US-Dollar versteigert worden.

