Starkes Erdbeben in den USA gemeldet – Videos

Zum Beben kam es demnach am Freitag um 11:03 Uhr (UTC) im amerikanischen Bundesstaat Nevada.
Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Nevada May-15 11:03 UTC, updates https://t.co/XyHkH4yVrs— USGSted (@USGSted) May 15, 2020
Das Epizentrum befand sich USGS zufolge in einer Tiefe von 7,6 Kilometern, etwa 60 Kilometer nordwestlich von der Stadt Tonopah.
Derzeit gibt es keine Informationen über mögliche Opfer und Schäden.
Im Netz sind erste Aufnahmen zu finden, die das heutige Ereignis dokumentieren:
@cnnbrk there was a 6.4 earthquake in Nevada this morning felt all over Northern California in Stockton California it lasted long. pic.twitter.com/j0Pubsi6qB— Nora clark (@Norajean44) May 15, 2020
Did anyone in the Fresno/Clovis area feel that #earthquake? #WOW pic.twitter.com/bUL4qemkeS— Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) May 15, 2020
Did you feel it? Earthquake out of #Nevada. As of 4am it’s considered a magnitude 5.8.— Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) May 15, 2020
Our photographer, Ryan Hudgins captured this video shortly after. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/fxlnKyXwra
Studio lights sway as a 6.4 earthquake strikes near Tonopah Nevada. #quake #47weather #earthquake #Nevadapic.twitter.com/m5WREMm9a2— World News (@worldnewsevery) May 15, 2020
