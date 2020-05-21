Registrierung
13:00 21 Mai 2020
    Polizeiauto mit Absperrband (Symbolbild)

    Drei Verletzte bei Schießerei in US-Einkaufszentrum

    © CC0 / Dominik Herz / Polizeiauto mit Absperrband
    https://de.sputniknews.com/panorama/20200521327162815-drei-verletzte-schiesserei-us-einkaufszentrum/

    Nahe der amerikanischen Stadt Phoenix im Bundesstaat Arizona ist es zu einer Schießerei in einem Einkaufszentrum gekommen. Dies bestätigte die lokale Polizei.

    Medienberichten zufolge ereignete sich der Vorfall am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) im Einkaufszentrum Westgate Entertainment Centre in der Stadt Glendale.

    Ein Mann eröffnete das Feuer. Dabei benutzte er offenbar ein Sturmgewehr AR-15, twitterte der Senator des Bundestaates Arizona.

    Bei der Schießerei wurden laut aktuellen Angaben mindestens drei Personen verletzt. Ein Mensch sei in kritischem Zustand. Der Verdächtige sei verhaftet worden.

    Es wurde eine Ermittlung eingeleitet. Die Motive der Tat werden untersucht.

    ak/sb

