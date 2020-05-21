Drei Verletzte bei Schießerei in US-Einkaufszentrum

Medienberichten zufolge ereignete sich der Vorfall am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) im Einkaufszentrum Westgate Entertainment Centre in der Stadt Glendale.
Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena.— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020
Ein Mann eröffnete das Feuer. Dabei benutzte er offenbar ein Sturmgewehr AR-15, twitterte der Senator des Bundestaates Arizona.
I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.— Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020
Bei der Schießerei wurden laut aktuellen Angaben mindestens drei Personen verletzt. Ein Mensch sei in kritischem Zustand. Der Verdächtige sei verhaftet worden.
UPDATE: @GlendaleAZPD say three people were hurt after a shooting at #WestGate shopping center. Suspect is in custody. The whole area is still shut down. #abc15 #cw61— Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) May 21, 2020
Es wurde eine Ermittlung eingeleitet. Die Motive der Tat werden untersucht.
#Westgate is teeming with law-enforcement right now after at least two people were shot. One suspect in custody.— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 21, 2020
Unclear how many victims total. No word on a motive.
Police chopper is still overhead @ABC15 pic.twitter.com/GuPwi5QrJL
