Verheerender Großbrand an historischem Kai im Hafen von San Francisco – Fotos

Es entstand bedeutender Sachschaden. Zeitweise waren demnach rund 150 Feuerwehrleute im Einsatz. Ein Feuerwehrmann sei bei den Löscharbeiten verletzt worden, sonst sei niemand zu Schaden gekommen, hieß es weiter. Aufnahmen zeigten eine von dem Brand aufsteigende und weithin sichtbare Rauchsäule.
Today's massive fire in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf did heavy damage to Pier 45 and destroyed an historic warehouse and some of the offices for the iconic Red and White Fleet. However, as bad as this all was, there was one, especially poignant glimmer of hope. The national historic landmark Liberty Ship Jeremiah O'Brien was saved due to the heroic efforts of the San Francisco Fire Department on-land and also on-the-water via the SF Fireboat Phoenix. For many years, I volunteered for the "O'Brien" and sailed upon her many times (even once taking the helm in the Carquinez Straits). As we approach Memorial Day, in memory of all those who gave their lives in service to our country and in "Thanks" to the firefighters who saved her today, I share this video that Alfredo and I made to salute the "O'Brien's" 65th birthday in 2008. As the only fully operative Liberty Ship still in existence, the "O'Brien" is much more than a symbol: she's the living, breathing embodiment of the "Greatest Generation." She was also the only surviving member of the Normandy Fleet to return - under her own power - for the 50th Anniversary of D-Day. As vaunted journalist (and O'Brien crew member) Carl Nolte observed, onboard for that historic voyage, they were heroes when they went ashore in France. "Not one of us could buy our own drink." David Perry https://youtu.be/atqz19Bf6ok
Thank you for all your help. Joe and Randy helped with PIO duties, keeping the public informed. We appreciated the help. https://t.co/VlcVYExfAa— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 23, 2020
#BREAKING: Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a four-alarm fire at Pier 45. SS Jeremiah O'Brien was saved. MORE:https://t.co/ykrPGdf2oI pic.twitter.com/14aOGEdpWo— John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 23, 2020
History and importance of the Jeremiah O'Brien https://t.co/Rn7ivPFt76 and https://t.co/M3AGwSZJQ3 pic.twitter.com/dzpJhw5ej9— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 23, 2020
Thank you for the mention Chief https://t.co/fRpujuPJvX— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 24, 2020
Fantastic save of the large boat, the SS Jeremiah O'Brien. 4th Alarm fire on #Pier45 in #SanFrancisco @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ImaSSrbtce— Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) May 23, 2020
Am Pier 45 liegt unter anderem das US-Militärschiff Jeremiah O'Brien aus der Zeit des Zweiten Weltkriegs, das von dem Brand nicht beschädigt wurde. Ganz in der Nähe befindet sich auch der bei Touristen beliebte Pier 39, wo sich meist auch zahlreiche Seelöwen tummeln. Die Kais gehören zum Gelände der Fisherman's Wharf, das wegen zahlreicher Attraktionen, Restaurants und Läden bei Urlaubern und Einheimischen beliebt ist.
