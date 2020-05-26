Heftiges Feuer in indischer Hauptstadt: Mehr als 1000 Hütten abgebrannt – Fotos und Videos

Betroffen sind die Slums in Tughlakabad.
„Wir haben gegen 01:00 Uhr (Ortszeit) Informationen über das Feuer bekommen“, so Rajendra Prasad Meena, der Sprecher der lokalen Polizei.
Delhi: A fire has broken out at Tughlakabad slums. Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South East says, "We received information of fire at around 1 am, 18-20 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualty reported so far". pic.twitter.com/9ny3HpHAAZ— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
Es gebe keine Angaben über mögliche Opfer. Gegen 04:00 Uhr war der Brand unter Kontrolle. Medienberichten zufolge brannten etwa 1500 Hütten ab; Hunderte Menschen seien obdachlos.
Im Netz sind erste Videos zu finden:
#JUSTIN:A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in South-East Delhi's Tughlaqabad village on Monday late night, gutting 500 shanties. No causalities have been reported so far. Call received at 12.36 am,25 fire tenders +12 ambulances rushed to the spot.@IndianExpress,@ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/tJUCoB5O77— Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) May 25, 2020
A massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad area— Hammad Alam (@hammadalam1255) May 26, 2020
1,500 Shanties Destroyed
बहुत ही ख़तरनाक￼ मंजर Tugalkabad New Delhi😭#Allahrehamkare pic.twitter.com/ZxWpGyD63e
Zugleich melden die Medien einen Brand in einer Schuhfabrik in Keshavpuram, ebenfalls in Neu-Delhi.
A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in #Delhi's Keshavpuram area on Tuesday morning, following which 23 fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the flames, officials said.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 26, 2020
There are no reports so far of anyone left trapped in the building, officials said.
Photos: IANS pic.twitter.com/vyxtKAT1ee
ak/sb
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)