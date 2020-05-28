US-Kampfjet bei Start beinahe ins Meer gestürzt – Video

Es handelte sich um ein Experiment, bei dem festgestellt werden sollte, ob die Maschine auch bei minimaler Leistung der Startschleuder noch sicher abheben kann.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Good thing we have test pilots for this! #Repost @owen.aviation.photo ・・・ Why there are test pilots 😳 #repost @cincohamilton ・・・ Something you don’t see everyday...low energy catapult launch! That sink is scary, but it was a part of the test plan. The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C...they definitely found it! Through a smart build up and mitigation the test professionals go where others don’t. #aviation #testpilot #f35c #aviationphotography #aircraftcarrier #catapult #f35 #flightdeck #carrier #aviationdaily #avgeekphoto #fullsend #nogutsnoglory #instaavaition #comeflywithme #aviationphotography #afterburner #pilotlife #militaryaviation #aircraft #avgeek #fighter #airforce #fighterpilot #flying #fly #flight #aviation #aviationgeek #rcaf_pilot
Lockheed Martin stockt Produktion von F-35 auf
Im vergangenen März hatte der Produzent Lockheed Martin die 500. Maschine dieses Typs an die US-Armee ausgeliefert. Im Januar dieses Jahres kündigte das Unternehmen die Absicht an, in der Zeit bis 2024 jährlich 180 F-35 Lightning II zu bauen.
Der multifunktionale Kampfjet F-35 wird seit 2001 serienmäßig produziert. Die Maschine wird in drei Modifikationen ausgeliefert: A – für die Luftwaffe, B – mit Kurzlandung und Senkrechtstart sowie C – bordgestützt.
am/mt/jeg
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)