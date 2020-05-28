US-Kampfjet bei Start beinahe ins Meer gestürzt – Video

Ein bordgestützter US-Kampfjet F-35C Lightning II fünfter Generation ist beim Start beinahe ins Meer gestürzt. Das belegt ein in Instagram veröffentlichtes Video.

Es handelte sich um ein Experiment, bei dem festgestellt werden sollte, ob die Maschine auch bei minimaler Leistung der Startschleuder noch sicher abheben kann.

Lockheed Martin stockt Produktion von F-35 auf

Im vergangenen März hatte der Produzent Lockheed Martin die 500. Maschine dieses Typs an die US-Armee ausgeliefert. Im Januar dieses Jahres kündigte das Unternehmen die Absicht an, in der Zeit bis 2024 jährlich 180 F-35 Lightning II zu bauen.

Der multifunktionale Kampfjet F-35 wird seit 2001 serienmäßig produziert. Die Maschine wird in drei Modifikationen ausgeliefert: A – für die Luftwaffe, B – mit Kurzlandung und Senkrechtstart sowie C – bordgestützt.

am/mt/jeg