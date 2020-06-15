Nahe Großbritannien: Amerikanische F-15 über Nordsee abgestürzt

Der Zwischenfall ereignete sich demnach um 09:40 Uhr (Ortszeit) während eines routinemäßigen Trainingsflugs. Bei der verunglückten Maschine handelt es sich demnach um eine F-15C Eagle. Der Flieger soll vom Stützpunkt RAF Lakenheath in der britischen Grafschaft Suffolk an der Ostküste losgeflogen sein.
A @usairforce F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. https://t.co/1Psg3N1JCz— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
#BREAKING A US Air Force F-15C Eagle plane from RAF Lakenheath, UK had crashed in the North Sea pic.twitter.com/5vtC05Zuwl— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) June 15, 2020
An Bord des Kampfjets befand sich ein Pilot. Derzeit gibt es keine Angaben über sein Schicksal. Die Ursache für den Flugzeugabsturz sei ebenso nicht klar.
A USAF F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea this morning. Search & Resuce is ongoing— Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) June 15, 2020
Eine Suchaktion sei bereits eingeleitet worden.
ak/ae
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)