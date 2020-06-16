Brand auf Kreuzfahrtschiff in Japan – Videos

Das Feuer ist auf dem Deck des Kreuzfahrtschiffs „Asuka-2“ ausgebrochen. Es liege derzeit im japanischen Hafen Yokohama nahe Tokio zu Anker.
Im Netz sind erste Aufnahmen zu finden, die starken Rauch auf dem Oberdeck des Schiffes zeigen.
Fire on Asuka II cruise ship now at Osanbashi #Yokohama pic.twitter.com/elxwJQsFkE— James Szypula (@YokohamaRides) June 16, 2020
#asukaII #oosanbashi #yokohama is on fire. This boat is parked here since *two months* burning fuel and emitting byproducts of combustion. Who is paying for this and WHY the immense waste of energy and production of pollution? #japan pic.twitter.com/EAcgBVXbCR— Paolo Berto Durante ⛩️ (@pberto) June 16, 2020
Die Feuerwehrleute führten derzeit Löscharbeiten durch. Es gebe keine Informationen über mögliche Opfer.
The gray smoke continued to rise from around the roof on the bow side of the cruise ship "Asuka II" and was swept away by the wind. Many people who are believed to be involved in the ship gathered near the area to discharge water, but no signs of smoke being reduced at 1:50 pm. https://t.co/56GVZtvk9Z— Albert Von (@AlbertVonLich) June 16, 2020
Das Schiff befindet sich seit 1. April im Hafen. Es sollen keine Passaagiere an Bord sein.
ak/ae
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)