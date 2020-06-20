Registrierung
    Britische Polizei in Reading nach dem Messerangriff am 20. Juni

    Schwerverletzte bei Messerangriff nach Demo in Großbritannien

    © AFP 2020 / Adrian Dennis
    Nach einer Anti-Rassismus-Demonstration in der britischen Stadt Reading ist es zu einer Messerstecherei gekommen. Zwei Menschen wurden mit lebensgefährlichen Verletzungen ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Nach einem Bericht des „Telegraph“ starben bei der Attacke sogar drei Menschen. Dafür gab es zunächst aber keine offizielle Bestätigung.

    Die Polizei nahm am Tatort einen Mann fest. 

    Beamte seien vor Ort und untersuchten den Vorfall, twitterte die Polizei von Thames Valley.

    Es war unklar, ob dieser Angriff in Verbindung mit der Demonstration der Bewegung Black Lives Matter stand. Die Messerstecherei fand in einem Park statt. 

    Premierminister Boris Johnson dankte allen Einsatzkräften. Innenministerin Priti Patel twitterte, sie sei „zutiefst besorgt“.

    Bei der Messerstecherei am Samstagabend könnte es sich laut britischen Medien um einen Terrorakt handeln. Die Polizei geht inzwischen von einem „ernsten“ Zwischenfall aus. 

