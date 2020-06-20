Schwerverletzte bei Messerangriff nach Demo in Großbritannien

Die Polizei nahm am Tatort einen Mann fest.
Beamte seien vor Ort und untersuchten den Vorfall, twitterte die Polizei von Thames Valley.
A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020
A police cordon is in place in Forbury Gardens as officers investigate.
We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
Es war unklar, ob dieser Angriff in Verbindung mit der Demonstration der Bewegung Black Lives Matter stand. Die Messerstecherei fand in einem Park statt.
Premierminister Boris Johnson dankte allen Einsatzkräften. Innenministerin Priti Patel twitterte, sie sei „zutiefst besorgt“.
My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.— Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2020
Bei der Messerstecherei am Samstagabend könnte es sich laut britischen Medien um einen Terrorakt handeln. Die Polizei geht inzwischen von einem „ernsten“ Zwischenfall aus.
