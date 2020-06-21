Schießerei in Texas: Fünf Menschen schwer verletzt

Das Polizeidepartement von Austin teilte auf seinem Twitter-Account mit, dass sich die Schießerei am Sonntag in der Siebten Straße ereignet habe.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 500 Blk. E. 7th St. Multiple victims have been transported to the hospital. Streets in the area are blocked due to the investigation. Please avoid the area if possible. No further information at this time. #APD -WC6— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 21, 2020
„Die Notarztwagen haben fünf Menschen ins Krankenhaus von Austin gebracht. Alle Patienten haben schwere Verletzungen erlitten, die lebensgefährlich sein können“, hieß es in der Mitteilung des Notarztdienstes von Austin.
Nach Angaben der Polizei sei der Tatort für Ermittlungszwecke abgesperrt worden.
ac/mt
