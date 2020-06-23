Fertigstellung von Navigationsnetzwerk: China bringt letzten Beidou-Satelliten ins All – Videos

Der Start fand laut der Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua um 09:43 Uhr (Ortszeit) vom Kosmodrom Xichang in der chinesischen Provinz Sichuan statt. Der bereits 55. gestartete Satellit für das Navigationsnetzwerk erreichte die Erdumlaufbahn.
Somit ist das chinesische globale Navigationssystem Beidou komplett abgeschlossen.
Stunning footage of a Beidou-3 navigation satellite unfurling its solar arrays. This footage was captured by a camera onboard the Long March 3B rocket's third stage. pic.twitter.com/4fpshYJCLa— Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) June 23, 2020
China successfully sent final satellite for indigeous #BeiDou system into planned orbit, marking the completion of the global network of its largest space-based project. pic.twitter.com/Z5VK9Nb76t— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 23, 2020
#China successfully sends final satellite of #BeiDou system into space on Tue morning. As the first system in the world with integrated communication and navigation capabilities, the system has saved ten thousand of lives. pic.twitter.com/A2Fzwne2on— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 23, 2020
Ursprünglich sollte der letzte Beidou-Satellit bereits am 16. Juni in die Umlaufbahn gebracht werden. Der Start wurde aber wegen technischer Probleme verschoben.
The satellite, carried by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, is the 30th BDS-3 satellite and the 55th of the whole BeiDou satellite family. The launch will mark the completion of China's BeiDou global navigation network. pic.twitter.com/NroSoV1olT— Melody (@Melody56810020) June 23, 2020
Beidou
Beidou ist ein chinesisches Satellitennavigationssystem. Die erste, den Asien-Pazifik-Raum abdeckende Ausbaustufe des Systems wurde Ende 2012 offiziell eröffnet.
Beidou dient laut der Regierung in Peking dem Schutz der militärischen Kommunikation und der Verteidigung.
