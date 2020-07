Erdbeben der Stärke 5,5 vor Alaska

⚠️#UnitedStates🇺🇸: A moderate #earthquake of magnitude Mww=5.5, was registered at 219 KM S of #SandPoint, state of #Alaska. Depth: 10 KM.

More info: https://t.co/Qp0NHInD9z

Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.#EQVT,#quake,#tremor,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto,#séisme. pic.twitter.com/dexGZvUwjG