Knoten am Hals: Aufmerksame Zuschauerin rettet TV-Reporterin das Leben

Eine Zuschauerin hat einer Fernsehreporterin aus dem US-Bundesstaat Florida womöglich das Leben gerettet: Der Frau fiel etwas Besonderes am Körper der Journalistin Victoria Price auf, was sich später als bösartiger Tumor erwies.

„Sie sah einen Knoten an meinem Hals. Sie sagte, er erinnere sie an ihren eigenen. Ihrer war Krebs. Es stellte sich heraus, dass meiner es auch war“, schrieb Price vom Kanal WFLA in Florida am Freitag auf Instagram.

Nun begebe sie sich in Behandlung, der Tumor mitsamt ihrer Schilddrüse werde entfernt. „Hätte ich diese E-Mail nie erhalten, hätte ich meinen Arzt nie angerufen. Der Krebs hätte sich weiter ausgebreitet“, so die Reporterin weiter.

„Ich werde dieser Frau für immer dankbar sein, die sich die Mühe gemacht hat, mir eine E-Mail zu schreiben, einer ihr völlig unbekannten Person. Sie hatte Null Pflicht, dies zu tun, machte es aber trotzdem.“

ta/ae