16:04 25 Juli 2020
    Fernsehstörung (Symbolbild)

    Knoten am Hals: Aufmerksame Zuschauerin rettet TV-Reporterin das Leben

    Eine Zuschauerin hat einer Fernsehreporterin aus dem US-Bundesstaat Florida womöglich das Leben gerettet: Der Frau fiel etwas Besonderes am Körper der Journalistin Victoria Price auf, was sich später als bösartiger Tumor erwies.

    „Sie sah einen Knoten an meinem Hals. Sie sagte, er erinnere sie an ihren eigenen. Ihrer war Krebs. Es stellte sich heraus, dass meiner es auch war“, schrieb Price vom Kanal WFLA in Florida am Freitag auf Instagram.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    "8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕

    Публикация от victoria price (@victoriapricetv)

    Nun begebe sie sich in Behandlung, der Tumor mitsamt ihrer Schilddrüse werde entfernt. „Hätte ich diese E-Mail nie erhalten, hätte ich meinen Arzt nie angerufen. Der Krebs hätte sich weiter ausgebreitet“, so die Reporterin weiter.

    „Ich werde dieser Frau für immer dankbar sein, die sich die Mühe gemacht hat, mir eine E-Mail zu schreiben, einer ihr völlig unbekannten Person. Sie hatte Null Pflicht, dies zu tun, machte es aber trotzdem.“

