Extrem starker Schneefall verwandelt Tasmanien in ein Märchenland – Fotos

Der Norden der Insel wurde in ein Märchenland verwandelt. Viele Bewohner haben einen Schneesturm bislang nie gesehen, denn ein starker Schneefall auf der Insel wurde Meteorologen zufolge zuletzt Anfang der 1970er Jahre registriert.
Only one vehicle allowed on the bridge at a time 😆😍 I was more than happy to give way to this beautiful Wombat 🥰❄️ . . . . . . . . . . . . #tasmania #hobartandbeyond #trees #instatasmania #tasmaniagram #winter #mynikonlife #sunny #cold #photographybynikkilong #snow #cradlemountainnationalpark #nationalpark #discovertasmania #seeaustralia #walking #beautiful #weather #abcmyphoto #bom #bureauofmeteorology#wombat #wildlife #australianwildlife #photographersofinstagram
„Wir haben die ganze Nacht nicht geschlafen. Wir waren zu aufgeregt, um ins Bett zu gehen“, sagte eine Inselbewohnerin dem Sender CNN.
This is was Tasman highway between Hobart and Orford yesterday. (As in a major highway in Tasmania.) Normally I drive 90-100km through here. Yesterday, I was doing about 30km. No chains. No snow tires. Because this is unusual weather for the area. It was snowing at home - at sea level! . . . #lclimatechange #nofilter #snow #winter #tasmania #localsknow #explore #mothernature #earthofficial #bestoftheday #instanature #beautiful #findyourselfintheworld #showmetheworld #galleryoflife #life #hobartandbeyond #discovertasmania #tasmania #seeaustralia #eastcoasttasmania
Der vergangene Juli war auf der Insel der trockenste Juli seit 1957. Einheimische sagen, der Schnee werde dem Boden und den Pflanzen guttun. Die Außentemperatur pendele derzeit etwas über Null, der Schnee taue sachte auf und werde die Erde mit Wasser sättigen, hieß es.
Brrrr! The last 24hrs has seen snow recorded in Launceston for the first time in living memory for a lot of people. Check out the office dog in #inveresk 😍 What's your favourite snow memory in Tasmania? ☃️ #Snow #UTASLife #Launceston #Tasmania @bandaid_the_cavalier
A few pics from the last 24 hours of skiing and snowcamping. Headed up to Mt Field yesterday afternoon and it was snowing as I drove past the visitor information centre at the bottom of the mountain. Although the road was open rangers were turning everyone around up higher as even 4WDs were having trouble on the road. Could not believe the number of 2WDs without chains despite the signs! The rangers were really good and let me through because I had chains on my 4WD and snowcamping gear. Skied up to the day shelter just as it got dark. Was great to have dinner inside before tackling the more challenging conditions up higher In the dark to find a campsite for the night. A few shots of today’s road conditions too. Crazy that other parts of the state were getting decent snow skis but at sea level! #howgoodarepadnnigroves #mtfield #mtfieldnationalpark #tassiewinter #tassieskiing #tassiesnow #tasmaniasnow #skitouring #tasmania
Here's a protective Mum looking out for her 3 chicks as Launceston seen its first real snow fall in over 50 years.... yes 3 chicks look carefully! #photography #naturephotography #nature #bird #birdlife #plover #tasmania #tassiegram #tassie #tassiepics #instagramtasmania #launcestontasmania #launcestonevents #abcmyphoto #abcaustralia #abchobart #northerntasmania #bom♥️weather
Winter branches covered in snow, the Launceston Airport Tasmania. #photography #snow #winter#coldsnap #tasmania #tassiegram #tassiepics #instagramtasmania #tassie #abcaustralia #abcmyphoto #abchobart #launcestonevents #launcestonevents #launceston #bom♥️weather #blessington #northerntasmania
