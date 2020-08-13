Evakuierung wegen Waldbrand in Kalifornien – Videos

Die Brandfläche liegt bei mehr als 4000 Hektar. Beim Löschen sind zahlreich Feuerwehrleute und Mitarbeiter des Waldschutzes im Einsatz.
Einwohner von mindestens 100 Häusern werden Medienberichten zufolge evakuiert und in Sicherheit gebracht.
Grund für die schnelle Feuerausweitung seien hohe Lufttemperatur, Wind und das niedrige Feuchtigkeitsniveau.
Im Netz sind erste Aufnahmen zu finden, die die Lage vor Ort zeigen:
The Lake Fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to Marvin Lim of the LACFD, which was battling the blaze with Angeles National Forest crews. @latimesphotos #LakeFire pic.twitter.com/lvZHqLt5uh— Francine Orr/LATimes (@francineorr) August 13, 2020
#BREAKING: #LakeFire burning in Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes area explodes from 50 to 6,000 acres in 2 hours! LA Sheriff now ordering mandatory evacuations.— Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) August 13, 2020
WATCH LIVE HERE: https://t.co/0OsQeINqWO pic.twitter.com/pabfkxW6VO
Video from Sky5 shows a mixture of flames and smoke rising up from the #LakeFire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes. Watch live: https://t.co/d54I9rL1zt pic.twitter.com/o2aQCBUWiG— KTLA (@KTLA) August 13, 2020
Im Jahre 2018 war es AFP zufolge zum größten Waldbrand in der Geschichte Kaliforniens gekommen. Das sogenannte „Camp Fire“ forderte damals 86 Todesopfer.
