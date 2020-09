US-Marine und Nato unternehmen gemeinsame Übung im Schwarzen Meer

🇺🇸 #USSRoosevelt, a @USNavy P-8 Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft & @NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft based out of Geilenkirchen Air Base, 🇩🇪, conducted a joint maritime & air training mission in the #BlackSea.

Read more ⤵️https://t.co/rthiATCWN8 pic.twitter.com/OfirzPZLk4