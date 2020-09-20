Registrierung
09:52 20 September 2020
SNA Radio
    Suche
    COVID-19
    Infizierte:
     
    Genesene:
     
    Tote:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rettungswagen in Nigeria (Archivbild)

    Mindestens 15 Tote bei Absturz von Bus in Nigeria – Fotos

    © AFP 2020 / STRINGER
    Panorama
    Zum Kurzlink
    0 12
    Abonnieren
    https://cdnde1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/14/327965392_0:195:2500:1602_1200x675_80_0_0_8e51493ffa0f2a513126ee8c6233bc8b.jpg
    Sputnik Deutschland
    https://de.sputniknews.com/panorama/20200920327966819-mindestens-15-tote-bei-absturz-von-bus-in-nigeria--fotos-und-videos/

    Nach einem schweren Verkehrsunfall im Bundesstaat Ebonyi im Südosten Nigerias sind laut der lokalen Zeitung „The Nation“ 14 Menschen tot geborgen worden. Ein weiterer soll im Krankenhaus seinen Verletzungen erlegen sein.

    Der Unfall ereignete sich demnach am Samstag um 17.45 Uhr Ortszeit. Ein Bus bog von einer Straße ab und stürzte in einen Fluss.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    14 bodies recovered so far as bus conveying church members to a burial plunges into a river in Ebonyi Tragedy struck in Ivo local government area in Ebonyi state on Friday night, September 18, after a bus conveying 32 persons to a burial, plunged into Akaeze-Ukwu River in the local government area. Spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said 14 bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are being made to recover the rest. She said the 14 corpses that have been recovered comprise of seven male and seven female. Odah said among the five victims rescued was the driver of the said 608 coaster bus with Reg no. UKP 78 XA Mr Nwaonu Chinedu a native of IKWO LGA of the State. She said one of the deceased person was a female whose body was recovered shortly after the ithe victim who died yesterday is a female who is yet to be identified. “The female victim was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on arrival at Dennis Hospital Akaeke in the Area. The driver narrated that he conveyed 32 members of the Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria Enugu State branch to attend a burial ceremony at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of the State. 14 corpses have been recovered (7 female and 7 male) together with the 608 Vehicle. The corpses have deposited at Martha Memorial hospital mortuary AFIKPO preservation.''Odah said

    Публикация от Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)

    Am Sonntagmorgen hätten die Rettungskräfte das Fahrzeug aus dem Fluss gehoben und 14 Leichen geborgen. Zudem sei einer der fünf geretteten Menschen im Krankenhaus gestorben. Weitere 13 gelten noch als vermisst. Nach Angaben der Behörden hatten sich mehr als 30 Insassen im Bus befunden.

    ​Der Präsident des Landes, Muhammadu Buhari, bekundete den Angehörigen der Verstorbenen sein Beileid.

    Indes berichten einige lokale Medien, dass die Havarie mehr als 30 Menschenleben gefordert hat.

    ns/ae

    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    via Sputnik kommentierenvia Facebook kommentieren

    Zum Thema:

    „Machen uns sehr angreifbar“: CSU-Urgestein und Rechtsanwalt Gauweiler zum Fall Nawalny – Exklusiv
    „Russland wird Atomwaffen nur anwenden, falls ...“ – Politikmagazin über aktuelle Nuklear-Strategien
    Russland liegen keine Angaben zu seegestützten Rakentests in Nordkorea vor
    Tags:
    Beileid, Muhammadu Buhari, Verletzte, Tote, Absturz, Bus, Nigeria
    Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    EMPFEHLUNGEN
    Aktuell
    Multimedia
    Im Hintergrund des Dinosauriers eine Drehscheibe als Schaukel
    Die Moskauer Trauminsel – der größte überdachte Vergnügungspark in Europa
    Die G7-Länder auch gut ohne Russland unterwegs?
    G7 auch gut ohne Russland unterwegs?
    Nato-Militäropeation gegen Jugoslawien
    Nato-Militäroperation gegen Jugoslawien: Die Geschichte des Konflikts
    Registrieren
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Passwort-Wiederherstellung
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    Haben Sie einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com?
    JaNein
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Ich habe noch keinen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Log in
    Ich habe einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    Account löschen
    Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie ihren Account bei de.sputniknews.com löschen möchten?
    JaNein
    Ihr Account wurde gelöscht! Sie können ihren Account innerhalb von 30 Tagen wiederherstellen, folgen Sie dem Link, der Ihnen in der E-Mail an die von Ihnen bei der Registrierung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse zugeschicht wurde.
    Schließen
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Wir verpflichten uns zum Schutz Ihrer persönlichen Daten. Wir haben unsere Datenschutzerklärung aktualisiert, damit sie der Datenschutz-Grundverordnung (DSGVO), einer neuen EU-Regelung, die am 25. Mai 2018 in Kraft getreten ist, entspricht.

    Bitte machen Sie sich mit unserer Datenschutzerklärung bekannt. Sie enthält Details über die Arten von Daten, die wir sammeln, darüber, wie wir sie verwenden sowie über Ihre Rechte bezüglich des Datenschutzes.

    Da Sie uns bereits Ihre persönlichen Daten mitgeteilt haben, als Sie Ihren persönlichen Account erstellt haben, bitte prüfen Sie das Feld darunter, um diesen weiter zu nutzen:

    Wenn Sie nicht wollen, dass wir Ihre Daten weiter verarbeiten, klicken Sie bitte hier, um Ihren Account zu löschen.

    Wenn Sie irgendwelche Fragen oder Bedenken bezüglich unserer Datenschutzerklärung haben, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Gemeinschaftsstandards

    Mit der Registrierung und Autorisierung des Users auf den Sputnik-Webseiten durch das Benutzerkonto oder die Benutzerkonten in den sozialen Netzwerken wird das Einverständnis mit diesen Regeln erklärt.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, nicht gegen die geltende Gesetzgebung der Russischen Föderation und\oder die internationale Gesetzgebung sowie die Gesetzgebung ausländischer Staaten mit seinen Handlungen zu verstoßen.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, sich gegenüber anderen Diskussionsteilnehmern, Lesern und Personen, die in den Nachrichteninhalten genannt werden, respektvoll zu äußern.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, die Kommentare in anderen Sprachen zu löschen, mit der der größte Teil der Inhalte verfasst wird.

    Auf allen Sprachversionen der Webseite sputniknews.com können die vom User hinterlassenen Kommentare editiert werden.

         

    Der Kommentar eines Users wird gelöscht, wenn:

    • er nicht dem Thema der zu kommentierenden Mitteilung entspricht;
    • er Hass, Diskriminierung nach den Rassen-, ethnischen, sexuellen, religiösen, sozialen Merkmalen propagiert, die Rechte von Minderheiten verletzt;
    • er die Rechte von Minderjährigen verletzt, ihnen Schaden in einer beliebigen Form zufügt, darunter moralischen;
    • er Ideen extremistischen und terroristischen Charakters enthält, zur gewaltsamen Änderung der Verfassungsordnung der Russischen Föderation aufruft;
    • er Beleidigungen, Drohungen an andere User, konkrete Personen oder Organisationen enthält, die Ehre und Würde verleumdet oder ihren geschäftlichen Ruf untergräbt;
    • er Beleidigungen oder Mitteilungen enthält, die Nichtachtung gegenüber Sputnik ausdrücken;
    • er die Unantastbarkeit des Privatlebens verletzt, persönliche Daten von dritten Personen ohne ihre Einwilligung verbreitet, das Briefgeheimnis verletzt;
    • er die Beschreibung oder Links zu Szenen mit Gewalt, der Misshandlung von Tieren enthält;
    • er Informationen über Möglichkeiten zum Begehen von Selbstmord enthält, zum Selbstmord auffordert;
    • er kommerzielle Ziele verfolgt, unsachgemäße Werbung, ungesetzliche politische Werbung oder Links zu anderen Netzressourcen enthält, die solche Informationen enthalten;
    • er für Waren oder Dienstleistungen Dritter wirbt, ohne eine entsprechende Genehmigung zu haben;
    • er nicht vertretbare Inhalte, Kraftausdrücke und ihre Ableitungen sowie Andeutungen auf den Gebrauch von lexikalischen Einheiten, die unter diese Bestimmung fallen, enthält;
    • er Spams enthält, für die Spamverbreitung, Services des Massenversandes von Mitteilungen und für Portale für Verdienen im Internet wirbt;
    • er für den Konsum von Rauschmitteln/ Psychopharmaka wirbt, Informationen zu deren Herstellung und Konsum enthält;
    • er Links zu Viren und Schaden verursachender Software enthält;
    • er Beteiligter einer Aktion ist, bei der eine große Menge von Kommentaren mit identischem oder ähnlichem Inhalt eingehen („Flashmob“);
    • der Verfasser zu oft zu viele inhaltsarme Mitteilungen schreibt, oder der Sinn eines Textes zu schwierig oder unmöglich zu verstehen ist (“Flood”);
    • der Verfasser die Netzetikette verletzt, indem Formen eines aggressiven, höhnischen und beleidigenden Verhaltens zum Ausdruck kommen („Trollen“);
    • der Verfasser Nichtachtung der Sprache zeigt, zum Beispiel, wenn der Text ganz oder hauptsächlich mit Großbuchstaben geschrieben oder nicht in Sätze gegliedert wurde.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, ohne vorherige Benachrichtigung des Users, ihm den Zugang auf die Seite zu verweigern oder im Falle des Verstoßes gegen die Kommentarregeln für die User oder bei der Entdeckung von Anzeichen eines solchen Verstoßes des Users sein Benutzerkonto zu löschen.

    Der User kann die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges einleiten, wenn er eine E-Mail an die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com schreibt.

    In der E-Mail sollten angegeben werden:

    • das Thema – die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges
    • Login des Users
    • Erklärung der Gründe der Handlungen, die ein Verstoß gegen die oben angeführten Regeln waren und die Blockierung verursachten.
         

    Wenn die Moderatoren die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/die Freigabe des Zuganges für möglich halten, wird dies getan.

         

    Im Falle der erneuten Regelverletzung und Blockierung kann der Zugang des Users nicht wieder hergestellt werden, die Blockierung ist in diesem Fall endgültig.

    Um sich mit dem Moderatorenteam in Verbindung zu setzen, verwenden Sie die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Ok
    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen