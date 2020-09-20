Mindestens 15 Tote bei Absturz von Bus in Nigeria – Fotos

Der Unfall ereignete sich demnach am Samstag um 17.45 Uhr Ortszeit. Ein Bus bog von einer Straße ab und stürzte in einen Fluss.
14 bodies recovered so far as bus conveying church members to a burial plunges into a river in Ebonyi Tragedy struck in Ivo local government area in Ebonyi state on Friday night, September 18, after a bus conveying 32 persons to a burial, plunged into Akaeze-Ukwu River in the local government area. Spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said 14 bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are being made to recover the rest. She said the 14 corpses that have been recovered comprise of seven male and seven female. Odah said among the five victims rescued was the driver of the said 608 coaster bus with Reg no. UKP 78 XA Mr Nwaonu Chinedu a native of IKWO LGA of the State. She said one of the deceased person was a female whose body was recovered shortly after the ithe victim who died yesterday is a female who is yet to be identified. “The female victim was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on arrival at Dennis Hospital Akaeke in the Area. The driver narrated that he conveyed 32 members of the Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria Enugu State branch to attend a burial ceremony at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of the State. 14 corpses have been recovered (7 female and 7 male) together with the 608 Vehicle. The corpses have deposited at Martha Memorial hospital mortuary AFIKPO preservation.''Odah said
Am Sonntagmorgen hätten die Rettungskräfte das Fahrzeug aus dem Fluss gehoben und 14 Leichen geborgen. Zudem sei einer der fünf geretteten Menschen im Krankenhaus gestorben. Weitere 13 gelten noch als vermisst. Nach Angaben der Behörden hatten sich mehr als 30 Insassen im Bus befunden.
Der Präsident des Landes, Muhammadu Buhari, bekundete den Angehörigen der Verstorbenen sein Beileid.
Indes berichten einige lokale Medien, dass die Havarie mehr als 30 Menschenleben gefordert hat.
