Hauseinsturz in Westindien: Zehn Tote, rund 25 unter Trümmern vermutet - Fotos und Video

Wie der Leiter des nationalen Katastrophenschutzdienstes (NDRF) in seinem Twitter-Account mitteilte, stürzte das Haus gegen 04.00 Uhr Ortszeit (00.30 Uhr MESZ) ein.
BHIWANDI COLLAPSE :— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 21, 2020
🔶Info recd from TMC
🔶G+3 building collapsed 🔶Bhivandi-0400 hrs tdy
🔶20 persons reportedly rescued by locals (TBC)
🔶20-25 feared trapped(TBC)
🔶@NDRFHQ Team of @5Ndrf 🔶rushed to site-0500 hrs.
🔶details follow@HMOIndia @PIBMumbai @ANI @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/zv1i3UddkI
Vorliegenden Angaben zufolge konnten Ortsbewohner rund 20 Menschen retten. Weitere 20 bis 25 könnten noch unter den Trümmern begraben sein.
Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020
Eine Such - und Rettungsoperation sei jetzt im Gange. Die Rettungskräfte suchten mit Hilfe von technischen Geräten und einem speziell ausgebildeten Hund nach den Vermissten.
The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2020
Der Präsident Indiens, Rashtrapati Bhavan, und der Premier Narendra Modi bekundeten den Angehörigen der Toten ihr Beileid und wünschten den Verletzten baldige Genesung.
#UPDATE Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 10 in the building collapse incident in Bhiwandi, Thane which took place earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
Rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) still underway. pic.twitter.com/MXHBlJQWWg
Vorerst liegen keine weiteren Details vor.
Watch | One more person rescued from under the debris at the site of #Bhiwandi building collapse incident— NDTV (@ndtv) September 21, 2020
Updates here: https://t.co/Kwq6khVPM2 pic.twitter.com/EXmODLBVvM
