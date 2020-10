Denkmal für japanischen Judenretter in Litauen eingeweiht - Foto

The unveiling of the monument to the Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara was the final event of the #Sugihara week in #Kaunas. This year has been designated as the year of Chiune Sugihara in #Lithuania to honor the 80th anniversary of his noble activities. 🔗https://t.co/gsKTAl2bN3 https://t.co/XHsoNlFdon pic.twitter.com/cuT7q1CCw1