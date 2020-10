Nasa zeigt Asteroiden-Manöver der „Osiris Rex“-Sonde

Welcome to Tuesday! Today's events include (times in ET):



🔑 4:15pm @Astro_SEAL hands over @Space_Station command ahead of tomorrow's crew landing

☄ ️5pm Live coverage of @OSIRISREx capturing a sample on asteroid Bennu! #ToBennuAndBack



📺: https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS pic.twitter.com/daJ28EDjKG