Australien: Unwetter mit 100.000 Blitzschlägen löst Brände und Stromausfälle aus

A map of lightning recorded across the state and 3 amazing photos 😱⚡. You can use MetEye to check when we may next get thunderstorms. https://t.co/MjFcWsX2oV

Photos courtesy of Emma Fleetwood - Glenelg South, Ben Heide - Flagstaff Hill and Samantha Lodge - Marino. pic.twitter.com/raaNJHKD3c