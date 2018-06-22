Trump droht mit Strafzöllen auf europäische Autos

In seinem Tweet forderte Trump, die vor langer Zeit verhängten Zölle und Handelsbarrieren der Europäischen Union gegen „die USA und deren großartige Unternehmen“ zurückzunehmen. Sonst werde Washington alle Autos, die in die USA aus der EU importiert würden, mit Zöllen von 20 Prozent belegen.
Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 июня 2018 г.
