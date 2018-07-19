Weißes Haus: Möglicher Besuch Putins in Washington bereits im Gespräch

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018
Am vergangenen Montag hatte das erste offizielle Gipfeltreffen zwischen Putin und Trump in der finnischen Hauptstadt Helsinki stattgefunden. Beide Staatschefs lobten die Gespräche als erfolgreich.
