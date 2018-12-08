„Wir wollen Trump!“: US-Präsident von französischen Protestlern begeistert

The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting “We Want Trump!” Love France.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 декабря 2018 г.
Trump sieht die Massenproteste in Frankreich als Bestätigung dafür, dass seine Entscheidung im Jahr 2017, aus dem Pariser Abkommen auszusteigen, richtig war.
Am Samstag wurden in Paris etwa 700 Menschen bei den „Gelbwesten“-Protesten festgenommen.
