Trump sagt Teilnahme am Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos ab

Deshalb sage er die geplante „sehr wichtige Reise nach Davos“ hochachtungsvoll ab, schrieb Trump auf Twitter. Das Weltwirtschaftsforum findet vom 22. bis 25. Januar in Davos statt.
Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10. Januar 2019
