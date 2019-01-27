Medien: USA verhelfen 40 IS-Topterroristen zur Flucht aus Taliban-Gefängnis

Nach Angaben der Agentur wurde die „Geheimoperation der USA“ in der Provinz Badghis im Nordwesten Afghanistans durchgeführt.
Diese Information sei vom stellvertretenden Chef des Gebietsrates der Provinz, Abdullah Afzali, bestätigt worden, so Tasnim.
40 senior Daesh prisoners broke out of a #Taliban prison in northwest #Afghanistan after #US troops helped them escape through a covert operationhttps://t.co/fVv9m7DWsU pic.twitter.com/VRRcVKRSf7— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) 27 января 2019 г.
*“Islamischer Staat“ (auch IS, Daesh) – als Terrororganisation in Russland verboten
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)