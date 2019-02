Hunderttausende Menschen protestieren in Rom gegen Regierungspolitik

#RT @AlisonKMurray: RT @ksnt63: ITALY protests TODAY in #Rome 💙 AGAINST this fascist and nationalist gov Salvini/DiMaio, which is destroying our future!



RTW#FPHD #FBPE #facciamorete #CgilCislUil #FuturoalLavoro = FUTURE AND JOB/WORK pic.twitter.com/QhxuUpL3MI