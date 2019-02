Polen bekommt HIMARS-Raketen aus USA – Vertrag unterzeichnet

Minister @mblaszczak confirmed the conclusion of a contract for the supply of #HIMARS missile launchers for Polish Army at @1BLTr_Warszawa where 🇵🇱 — 🇺🇸 meeting is held with participation of Polish President @AndrzejDuda and US @VP @mike_pence & soldiers of both countries ✔️ pic.twitter.com/dGR9St4Qdw