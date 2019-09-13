So viel geben die USA jedes Jahr für illegale Migration aus – Trump

„Die illegale Einwanderung kostet die USA über 300 Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr. Es gibt keinen Grund, dass sich diese Situation weiter fortsetzt. Alles wird dazu geführt, dass diese Kennziffer sinkt (…)“, schreibt Trump auf seinem Twitter-Account.
Illegal Immigration costs the USA over 300 Billion Dollars a year. There is no reason for this, and things are being set in motion to have this number come WAY DOWN. Democrats could end Loopholes and it would be a whole lot easier, and faster. But it will all happen anyway!....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 сентября 2019 г.
Zuvor hatte Trump den Kampf gegen die illegale Migration als eine der wichtigsten Prioritäten seiner Politik bezeichnet.
ns/sb/sna
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)