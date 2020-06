Britische Kirche zeigt „Letztes Abendmahl“-Bild mit dunkelhäutigem Jesus – Foto

We’re grateful to @Lorna_May_ for her painting of A Last Supper, which’ll be displayed from Saturday 4 July. In the painting Jesus is a black man, so calls us to ‘look with fresh eyes at something you think you know’. #BlackLivesMatter

