Wunder auf Eis: St. Louis holt erstmals den Stanley Cup – Fotos & Videos

WE WITNESSED HISTORY!!!



You.

Me.

Everybody.



THIS IS A FAIRYTALE!!!!!@StLouisBlues did it!!!

We all did it, #stlblues fans!!!



No matter where we are from, old or young, rich or poor, left or right:#WEALLBLEEDBLUE 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/sTjcBSOuQ0