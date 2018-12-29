Blitz schlägt in F-18-Kampfjet ein – VIDEO

Die Aufnahmen zeigen die Reaktion des Piloten während des Blitzeinschlags. Außerdem ist auch der Einschlag auf der Oberfläche des Flugzeugs zu hören.
Had that happen to me three times in my tactical jet days. One bolt hit two of the three planes in a formation trolling through the goo. Makes a pretty decent-sized hole on the airplane both where it hits and where it exits.— Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) 28 декабря 2018 г.
In den Kommentaren zu dem Video schrieb ein Twitter-Nutzer, bei dem es sich um einen ehemaligen Piloten einer F-14 Tomcat handeln soll, dass ihm das Gleiche dreimal passiert sei und er lediglich einen leichten Schock davongetragen hätte.
