US-Pilot filmt Manöver von F-35A-Jet aus dem Cockpit - VIDEO

Der Demonstrationsflug über Miami wurde am 26. Mai im Rahmen der Hyundai Air & Sea Shaw absolviert.
Im vergangenen Januar waren auf dem Luftstützpunkt Luke Kunstflug-Möglichkeiten der F-35A Lightning II gezeigt worden.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Full send. The demo is coming together and we can’t wait to bring it to you. See you on the road! Special shoutout to my safety observer, wingman, coach, bro, and fellow #lightningdriver @gambit1535 . He’s been a part of this from the beginning. Getting ready for @mlbairshow, @b_lilley_321 ! 📸 by @theromanticjaguar (great name btw),repost from @patriot_ops #fullsend #sent #sendit #f35 @lukeafb @f35demoteam
am/
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)