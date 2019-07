Dicht bei Kaliningrad: West-Panzer spielen Kampf gegen Ost-Panzer – Video

#ICYMI: #eFP Battle Group Poland soldiers participated in the annual #TankBattle event located at our very own BPTA. This is the largest military showcase in 🇵🇱Poland with local attendance reaching over 10,000 participants!

Check out the story below! 🔽https://t.co/v4oiZap80W pic.twitter.com/XPZBM4Uopb