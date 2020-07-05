USA: Rocket Lab meldet Fehlstart einer Electron-Rakete mit sieben Satelliten

„Das Problem entstand am Sonntag während eines Starts durch Rocket Lab, wobei die Rakete verloren gegangen ist. Wir entschuldigen uns aufrichtig bei den Kunden wegen der Satelliten, die sich an Bord der Electron-Rakete befanden. Das Problem entstand im Abschluss des Fluges, während der Arbeit des Triebwerks der zweiten Stufe“, heißt es in einer Mitteilung des Unternehmens, die auf Twitter veröffentlicht ist.
An incredible view of Earth below as Electron continues nominally. pic.twitter.com/4mlCVNNuA3— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020
Rocket Lab verspricht, zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt nähere Informationen zu der Panne zu liefern.
An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle. We are deeply sorry to the customers on board Electron. The issue occurred late in the flight during the 2nd stage burn. More information will be provided as it becomes available.— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020
Seit 2017 hat es 13 Starts von Electron-Raketen gegeben, zwei davon missglückten.
We lost the flight late into the mission. I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon.— Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) July 4, 2020
Wie das Portal Space News berichtet, sei das Video, das live von der Rakete übertragen wurde, fünf Minuten und 45 Sekunden nach dem Start abgebrochen.
