Mit Käse und Würstchen: „Cygnus”-Frachter zur ISS gestartet

🚀@NorthropGrumman’s #Cygnus spacecraft, named in honor of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian descent to go to space, launched at 9:16pm ET on a journey to the @Space_Station. Next, commands will be given to deploy solar arrays: https://t.co/jdRt1NVwYY pic.twitter.com/thIREs5voQ