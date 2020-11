Iran zeigt Kampfschiff wie ein „schwimmender Waffenbasar“ – Fachportal

#Iran's #IRGC this morning have show cased there new roll-on/roll-off ship, converted into a pseudo defense system dubbed the "Shahid/Martyr Roudaki" equipped with;

- 8 anti-ship cruise missiles

- Bell 412 helicopter

- Ababil 2 suicide drones

- 4 speedboats

- 3rd of Khordad AD