Schiff vs. Gigantenwelle: Britische Fregatte gerät in heftigen Sturm – VIDEOS

Medienberichten zufolge näherte sich am Dienstag der Sturm „Gareth“ der Atlantikküste Großbritanniens und Irlands. Die Windstärke könne dabei bis zu 130 Stundenkilometer betragen. Im Netz tauchten bereits zahlreiche Fotos und Videos von dem Unwetter auf.
Storm Gareth arrives in Helensburgh #StormGareth pic.twitter.com/XLVSe9FJX9— Gordon Barnes 🇪🇺 (@GeeeBeee) March 12, 2019
Feeling fresh in #Portstewart#StormGareth pic.twitter.com/4vXvOdzLy1— E M M A • K E N N E D Y (@MissMarketingUK) March 12, 2019
And here's a view from trackside. You can see the overhead wires tripping out as the train passes through. Services are now suspended between Kilwinning & Ardrossan/Largs. #StormGareth ^CT pic.twitter.com/TkhZYNjyz7— ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 12, 2019
Darüber hinaus veröffentlichten britische Militärs mehrere Videos von Bord der Fregatte „HMS Sutherland“, die in diesen Sturm geriet. Dort ist zu sehen, wie eine gigantische Welle das Schiff förmlich „verschluckt“.
Last week we had #StormFreya and today we dealt with a little inclement weather thanks to #StormGareth. Perhaps we may need to change our nickname from the #FightingClan to the #StormChaser #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/NJJVIE9HUs— HMS SUTHERLAND (@HMSSutherland) March 12, 2019
"Sailors know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore."— HMS SUTHERLAND (@HMSSutherland) March 12, 2019
— Vincent Van Gogh#StormGareth pic.twitter.com/zsxn6iCmUJ
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)