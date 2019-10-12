Widgets Magazine
Registrierung
14:17 12 Oktober 2019
SNA Radio
    Suche
    Videoklub

    „Catfluencer“ vom Feinsten: Vier Katzen landen Internet-Hit – Fotos und Video

    Videoklub
    Zum Kurzlink
    0 51
    Abonnieren

    Teddy, Stache, Bindi und Dexter – jede Katze allein hat das Potenzial, abertausende Herzen zu erobern, aber gemeinsam können sie das ganze Internet für sich gewinnen. Auf YouTube und Instagram haben die Miezen insgesamt mehr als 400.000 Subscriber. Aber was macht sie eigentlich so besonders?

    Sie sehen nicht wie die typische Nachbarskatze von nebenan aus. Und sie sind es auch nicht, denn Teddy, Stache, Bindi und Dexter aus dem US-Bundesstaat New Jersey zählen zur Rasse der orientalischen Kurzhaarkatze. Und diese verfügt über außergewöhnliche körperliche Eigenschaften, wie zum Beispiel große Ohren oder extrem lange Beine. 

    Jeder dieser Stubentiger hat auch eine Eigenschaft, die ihn von den „Mitbrüdern“ unterscheidet. 

    Da wäre zum Beispiel Kater „Stache“, (der Name ist höchstwahrscheinlich vom englischen Wort „Moustache“, dt. „Schnurrbart“, abgeleitet). Und tatsächlich macht er mit seinem Schnauzbart seinem Namen alle Ehre. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I truly mean what I say but everyone should welcome a mini house panther into their homes. Black cats are often overlooked for other colors and patterns. Case in point Dexter! He was passed over time and time again because he’s on the small side and doesn’t have a traditional “oriental shorthair” look about him. But what he does have is a BIG personality and a heart of gold! #cats_of_world #catsofday #magnificent_meowdels #kittylookbook #excellent_kittens #excellent_cats #topcatphoto #catstocker #pleasantcats #pamperedcats #happycatclub #catmyboss #catsofinstagram #meowsandwoofs #cats_of_instagram #meow_beauties #bestmeow #cat_features #catsofday #meowed #kittens_of_world #bestcatsclub #catsoninstagram #gato #Ilovemycat #instacat

    Публикация от hobbikats (@hobbikats)

    Das nächste Familienmitglied könnte theoretisch ein Fan von Vampirfilmen sein. Denn der schwarze Dexter hat spitze Beißerchen, wie ein Vampir, könnte man meinen. 

    Die Katzenfamilie lebt seit drei Jahren bei ihrer Besitzerin. Ihr populärstes YouTube-Video zählt bereits 3,2 Millionen Views.

    dg/ae

    GemeinschaftsstandardsDiskussion
    via Facebook kommentierenvia Sputnik kommentieren

    Mehr Videos

    Tags:
    Sensation, Internet, Instagram, New Jersey, USA, Katzen
    Gut gebrüllt, Löwe! – Aber nun ziehen Sie ihr Faschingskostüm bitte wieder aus, lieber Herr Döpfner!
    Kommentare
    Chef des Axel-Springer-Konzerns, Mathias Döpfner bei Anti-Semitismus-Konferenz in Wien (Archivbild)
    Mega-Taifun nimmt Kurs auf Japan: Ausläufer fordern Todesopfer – Fotos und Videos
    Panorama
    Lage im japanischen Ichihara (Präfektur Chiba) am 12. Oktober 2019
    Bewaffnete Oppositionelle besetzen unter türkischer Unterstützung Zentrum von Ras al-Ain
    Panorama
    Bewaffnete Oppositionelle besetzen unter türkischer Unterstützung Zentrum von Ras al-Ain (12.10.2019)
    Berlin, nicht Wien: User wählen die unfreundlichste Stadt
    Panorama
    Berlin (Archivbild)
    Experte: Türkische Offensive macht ehrgeizigen IS-Plänen den Weg frei
    Politik
    Türkische Truppen an der Grenze Syriens am 9 Oktober 2019
    Türkische Militäroffensive in Syrien – die Lage an der Grenze
    Panorama
    Bewaffnete Oppositionelle besetzen unter türkischer Unterstützung Zentrum von Ras al-Ain (12.10.2019)
    MasterCard, Visa, eBay steigen aus Libra-Projekt aus
    Technik
    Libra-Kryptowährung (Symbolbild)
    Russland liefert ersten Mi-171-Heli mit WK-2500-Triebwerken nach China
    Technik
    Transporthubschrauber des Typs Mi-171
    Evakuierung wegen Verdacht auf Weltkriegsbombe in Göttingen – Bahnhof gesperrt
    Panorama
    Polizeieinsatz während Entschärfung einer Luftbombe in Göttingen (Archivbild)
    Saudi-Arabien wird US-Schutz vor Iran bezahlen – Trump
    Politik
    Der König von Saudi-Arabien Salman bin Abdulaziz (Archiwfoto)
    Gauck warnt vor Zerstörung der Demokratie
    Politik
    Der ehemalige Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck (Archivbild)
    „Extinction Rebellion“ in Berlin: Eindrücke aus dem Innenleben einer „radikalen“ Klimabewegung
    Gesellschaft
    „Extinction Rebellion“ (XR) blockieren eine Kreuzung in BerlinExtinction Rebellion“ (XR) blockieren die Marschalbrücke
    „Zwei Prozent der Sahara“: Werden Algen den Energiebedarf der Welt decken?
    Wissen
    Sahara-Wüste in Tunesien (Archivbild)
    An allen Ecken und Enden sparen – wie die Uno ihre Geldkrise bekämpft
    Panorama
    Hauptquartier der Uno in New York
    Europa von Poroschenkos Verhalten schockiert – Selenski
    Politik
    Der ukrainische Ex-Präsident Petro Poroschenko bei einer Kundgebung gegen die Steinmeier-Formel in Kiew
    US-Truppen unter Beschuss von türkischer Artillerie geraten
    Panorama
    US-Truppen in Nordsyrien (Archivbild)
    Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Alle Nachrichten
    Das Beste der Woche
    Das Beste des Monats
    Registrieren
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Passwort-Wiederherstellung
    captcha
    Log inDatenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    Haben Sie einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com?
    JaNein
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Ich habe noch keinen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Registrierung
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Log in
    Ich habe einen Account bei de.sputniknews.com
    Account löschen
    Sind Sie sicher, dass Sie ihren Account bei de.sputniknews.com löschen möchten?
    JaNein
    Ihr Account wurde gelöscht! Sie können ihren Account innerhalb von 30 Tagen wiederherstellen, folgen Sie dem Link, der Ihnen in der E-Mail an die von Ihnen bei der Registrierung angegebene E-Mail-Adresse zugeschicht wurde.
    Schließen
    avatar

    Hallo, !

    Wir verpflichten uns zum Schutz Ihrer persönlichen Daten. Wir haben unsere Datenschutzerklärung aktualisiert, damit sie der Datenschutz-Grundverordnung (DSGVO), einer neuen EU-Regelung, die am 25. Mai 2018 in Kraft getreten ist, entspricht.

    Bitte machen Sie sich mit unserer Datenschutzerklärung bekannt. Sie enthält Details über die Arten von Daten, die wir sammeln, darüber, wie wir sie verwenden sowie über Ihre Rechte bezüglich des Datenschutzes.

    Da Sie uns bereits Ihre persönlichen Daten mitgeteilt haben, als Sie Ihren persönlichen Account erstellt haben, bitte prüfen Sie das Feld darunter, um diesen weiter zu nutzen:

    Wenn Sie nicht wollen, dass wir Ihre Daten weiter verarbeiten, klicken Sie bitte hier, um Ihren Account zu löschen.

    Wenn Sie irgendwelche Fragen oder Bedenken bezüglich unserer Datenschutzerklärung haben, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Gemeinschaftsstandards

    Mit der Registrierung und Autorisierung des Users auf den Sputnik-Webseiten durch das Benutzerkonto oder die Benutzerkonten in den sozialen Netzwerken wird das Einverständnis mit diesen Regeln erklärt.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, nicht gegen die geltende Gesetzgebung der Russischen Föderation und\oder die internationale Gesetzgebung sowie die Gesetzgebung ausländischer Staaten mit seinen Handlungen zu verstoßen.

    Der User verpflichtet sich, sich gegenüber anderen Diskussionsteilnehmern, Lesern und Personen, die in den Nachrichteninhalten genannt werden, respektvoll zu äußern.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, die Kommentare in anderen Sprachen zu löschen, mit der der größte Teil der Inhalte verfasst wird.

    Auf allen Sprachversionen der Webseite sputniknews.com können die vom User hinterlassenen Kommentare editiert werden.

         

    Der Kommentar eines Users wird gelöscht, wenn:

    • er nicht dem Thema der zu kommentierenden Mitteilung entspricht;
    • er Hass, Diskriminierung nach den Rassen-, ethnischen, sexuellen, religiösen, sozialen Merkmalen propagiert, die Rechte von Minderheiten verletzt;
    • er die Rechte von Minderjährigen verletzt, ihnen Schaden in einer beliebigen Form zufügt, darunter moralischen;
    • er Ideen extremistischen und terroristischen Charakters enthält, zur gewaltsamen Änderung der Verfassungsordnung der Russischen Föderation aufruft;
    • er Beleidigungen, Drohungen an andere User, konkrete Personen oder Organisationen enthält, die Ehre und Würde verleumdet oder ihren geschäftlichen Ruf untergräbt;
    • er Beleidigungen oder Mitteilungen enthält, die Nichtachtung gegenüber Sputnik ausdrücken;
    • er die Unantastbarkeit des Privatlebens verletzt, persönliche Daten von dritten Personen ohne ihre Einwilligung verbreitet, das Briefgeheimnis verletzt;
    • er die Beschreibung oder Links zu Szenen mit Gewalt, der Misshandlung von Tieren enthält;
    • er Informationen über Möglichkeiten zum Begehen von Selbstmord enthält, zum Selbstmord auffordert;
    • er kommerzielle Ziele verfolgt, unsachgemäße Werbung, ungesetzliche politische Werbung oder Links zu anderen Netzressourcen enthält, die solche Informationen enthalten;
    • er für Waren oder Dienstleistungen Dritter wirbt, ohne eine entsprechende Genehmigung zu haben;
    • er nicht vertretbare Inhalte, Kraftausdrücke und ihre Ableitungen sowie Andeutungen auf den Gebrauch von lexikalischen Einheiten, die unter diese Bestimmung fallen, enthält;
    • er Spams enthält, für die Spamverbreitung, Services des Massenversandes von Mitteilungen und für Portale für Verdienen im Internet wirbt;
    • er für den Konsum von Rauschmitteln/ Psychopharmaka wirbt, Informationen zu deren Herstellung und Konsum enthält;
    • er Links zu Viren und Schaden verursachender Software enthält;
    • er Beteiligter einer Aktion ist, bei der eine große Menge von Kommentaren mit identischem oder ähnlichem Inhalt eingehen („Flashmob“);
    • der Verfasser zu oft zu viele inhaltsarme Mitteilungen schreibt, oder der Sinn eines Textes zu schwierig oder unmöglich zu verstehen ist (“Flood”);
    • der Verfasser die Netzetikette verletzt, indem Formen eines aggressiven, höhnischen und beleidigenden Verhaltens zum Ausdruck kommen („Trollen“);
    • der Verfasser Nichtachtung der Sprache zeigt, zum Beispiel, wenn der Text ganz oder hauptsächlich mit Großbuchstaben geschrieben oder nicht in Sätze gegliedert wurde.

    Die Administration ist berechtigt, ohne vorherige Benachrichtigung des Users, ihm den Zugang auf die Seite zu verweigern oder im Falle des Verstoßes gegen die Kommentarregeln für die User oder bei der Entdeckung von Anzeichen eines solchen Verstoßes des Users sein Benutzerkonto zu löschen.

    Der User kann die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges einleiten, wenn er eine E-Mail an die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com schreibt.

    In der E-Mail sollten angegeben werden:

    • das Thema – die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/der Freigabe des Zuganges
    • Login des Users
    • Erklärung der Gründe der Handlungen, die ein Verstoß gegen die oben angeführten Regeln waren und die Blockierung verursachten.
         

    Wenn die Moderatoren die Wiederherstellung des Benutzerkontos/die Freigabe des Zuganges für möglich halten, wird dies getan.

         

    Im Falle der erneuten Regelverletzung und Blockierung kann der Zugang des Users nicht wieder hergestellt werden, die Blockierung ist in diesem Fall endgültig.

    Um sich mit dem Moderatorenteam in Verbindung zu setzen, verwenden Sie die E-Mail-Adresse moderator.de@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegistrierenPasswort vergessen?Datenschutzrichtlinien
    Ok
    Sputnik Push-Nachrichten

    Sie können Push-Benachrichtigungen von Sputnik abonnieren

    AbonnierenAblehnen