„Catfluencer“ vom Feinsten: Vier Katzen landen Internet-Hit – Fotos und Video

Sie sehen nicht wie die typische Nachbarskatze von nebenan aus. Und sie sind es auch nicht, denn Teddy, Stache, Bindi und Dexter aus dem US-Bundesstaat New Jersey zählen zur Rasse der orientalischen Kurzhaarkatze. Und diese verfügt über außergewöhnliche körperliche Eigenschaften, wie zum Beispiel große Ohren oder extrem lange Beine.
Teddy is thrilled I voted today.
Jeder dieser Stubentiger hat auch eine Eigenschaft, die ihn von den „Mitbrüdern“ unterscheidet.
Whether Stache has loving eyes for kisses and scratches or hungry eyes for food and snacks, just one look makes me melt.
Da wäre zum Beispiel Kater „Stache“, (der Name ist höchstwahrscheinlich vom englischen Wort „Moustache“, dt. „Schnurrbart“, abgeleitet). Und tatsächlich macht er mit seinem Schnauzbart seinem Namen alle Ehre.
Black cats are often overlooked for other colors and patterns. Case in point Dexter! He was passed over time and time again because he's on the small side and doesn't have a traditional "oriental shorthair" look about him. But what he does have is a BIG personality and a heart of gold!
Das nächste Familienmitglied könnte theoretisch ein Fan von Vampirfilmen sein. Denn der schwarze Dexter hat spitze Beißerchen, wie ein Vampir, könnte man meinen.
Die Katzenfamilie lebt seit drei Jahren bei ihrer Besitzerin. Ihr populärstes YouTube-Video zählt bereits 3,2 Millionen Views.
