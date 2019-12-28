Gigantische Wapiti-Herde auf Kamera in Colorado erwischt – Videos

Das Colorado Parks and Wildlife Management, das das öffentliche Park-System in Colorado verwaltet, hat ein Video geteilt, das zeigt, wie eine riesige Wapiti-Herde etwa 30 km von Denver entfernt einen Berghang überwindet.
Colorado is home to some 287,000 elk — the largest elk population in the world. It is quite the sight to see a large elk herd move across the landscape. pic.twitter.com/cRLuMO1C7F— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 26, 2019
Wapiti ist eine verbreitete Bezeichnung für die in Nordamerika vorkommende Rotwildunterart.
Watch as a herd of elk runs down this valley through the morning fog. pic.twitter.com/PGKVay1Uxv— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 26, 2019
aa/mt
