00:05 29 Mai 2020
    Kampfjet F-35A Lightning II der US-Luftwaffe (Archivbild)

    US-Kampfjet bei Start beinahe ins Meer gestürzt – Video

    © Foto : U.S. Air Force / Capt. Kip Sumner
    Ein bordgestützter US-Kampfjet F-35C Lightning II fünfter Generation ist beim Start beinahe ins Meer gestürzt. Das belegt ein in Instagram veröffentlichtes Video.

    Es handelte sich um ein Experiment, bei dem festgestellt werden sollte, ob die Maschine auch bei minimaler Leistung der Startschleuder noch sicher abheben kann.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Good thing we have test pilots for this! #Repost @owen.aviation.photo ・・・ Why there are test pilots 😳 #repost @cincohamilton ・・・ Something you don’t see everyday...low energy catapult launch! That sink is scary, but it was a part of the test plan. The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C...they definitely found it! Through a smart build up and mitigation the test professionals go where others don’t. #aviation #testpilot #f35c #aviationphotography #aircraftcarrier #catapult #f35 #flightdeck #carrier #aviationdaily #avgeekphoto #fullsend #nogutsnoglory #instaavaition #comeflywithme #aviationphotography #afterburner #pilotlife #militaryaviation #aircraft #avgeek #fighter #airforce #fighterpilot #flying #fly #flight #aviation #aviationgeek #rcaf_pilot

    Публикация от Mark Shular (@rcaf_pilot)

    Lockheed Martin stockt Produktion von F-35 auf

    Im vergangenen März hatte der Produzent Lockheed Martin die 500. Maschine dieses Typs an die US-Armee ausgeliefert. Im Januar dieses Jahres kündigte das Unternehmen die Absicht an, in der Zeit bis 2024 jährlich 180 F-35 Lightning II zu bauen.

    Der multifunktionale Kampfjet F-35 wird seit 2001 serienmäßig produziert. Die Maschine wird in drei Modifikationen ausgeliefert: A – für die Luftwaffe, B – mit Kurzlandung und Senkrechtstart sowie C – bordgestützt.

    am/mt/jeg

