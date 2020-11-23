Grüne Feuerkugel zieht über US-Nachthimmel – Video

Der Meteorit wurde von einem Meteorologen aus Brownsville auf Video festgehalten. Der Clip zeigt ein grünes Leuchten am Himmel kurz bevor der Feuerball komplett verglüht.
Here’s a video of tonight’s meteor streaking across Brownsville from one of our meteorologists... #meteor #fireball #leonidmeteorshower #rgvwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/SbVSDbIQlf— NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) November 20, 2020
Dies war laut dem Brownsville National Weather Service ein Teil des Leonid-Meteoritenschauers, wie das Portal NYP schreibt.
Did you see it? The blue flash in the sky?— Sergio Puente Jr (@SergioPuenteJr) November 20, 2020
Rocio Cuéllar from Brownsville sent this video of what appears to be a #meteor. Possibly seen across #Texas
and the #RGV
The Leonid Meteor Shower is active from now until November 30th. The peak will be on November 17th. pic.twitter.com/FQLVQaQzQf
Die himmlische Show findet jeden November statt, wenn die Erde die Staubfahne des Kometen Tempel-Tuttle kreuzt.
Die NWS teilte auf Twitter mit, dass keine Schäden gemeldet wurden. Der Meteor sei wahrscheinlich in der Atmosphäre verbrannt.
