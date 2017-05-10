Registrierung
16:00 10 Mai 2017
    Karacho-Landung: US-Geheimraumschiff erzeugt Überschallknall über Florida VIDEO

    Der US-Raumgleiter X-37B Orbital-Test-Vehivle-4 hat am Sonntag seine mysteriöse Mission in der Erdumlaufbahn mit viel Krach beendet: Der Weltraumshuttle löste auf seinem Sinkflug einen gewaltigen Überschallknall über dem Kennedy Space Center aus, der sogar vielerorts in Florida zu hören war, schreibt die Lokalzeitung „Orlando Sentinel“.

    Geheimes Raumfahrzeug der US Air Force nach zweijähriger Mission aus dem All zurück
    U.S. Air Force‏
    Geheimes Raumfahrzeug der US Air Force nach zweijähriger Mission aus dem All zurück
    „X-37B OTV-4 der US-Luftwaffe ist aus dem Erdorbit zurückgekehrt und glücklich auf dem Gelände des Kennedy-Weltraumzentrums gelandet. X-37 hat mehr als 700 Tage im All verbracht“, heißt es in der Twitter-Meldung der US-Luftwaffe.

    Dabei bleibt das volle Spektrum des amerikanischen Mini-Shuttles im Dunkeln. Experten schätzen, dieses Gerät könnte der Prototyp eines Weltraum-Jägers oder Weltraum-Aufklärungsflugzeuges sein.

    SpaceX schießt Spionage-Satelliten in die Erdumlaufbahn – VIDEO
    Sonic boom rattles Central Florida as secret military space shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
    USA machen Programm kosmischer Spionage über Sowjetunion publik
    Galaktisches Auf und Ab: SpaceX-Chef zeigt Rückkehr der Falcon-9-Rakete – VIDEO
    USA führen Informationskrieg um Weltraum - Experte zu russischer Bedrohung im All
