Dabei bleibt das volle Spektrum des amerikanischen Mini-Shuttles im Dunkeln. Experten schätzen, dieses Gerät könnte der Prototyp eines Weltraum-Jägers oder Weltraum-Aufklärungsflugzeuges sein.
@NASA Heard #sonicboom here (Winter Park) moments ago. Was that you guys?— Uncommon FL (@UncommonFL) May 7, 2017
Uhhhh does someone want to explain to me why I just heard one sonic boom out of NOWHERE?!?! 😳 #SpaceCoast— JM F (@JMFambrough) May 7, 2017
Anybody else just get rocked by what felt like a sonic boom in east Orlando?— The Rick (@FatGuyFix) May 7, 2017
Alle Kommentare
neue Kommentare anzeigen (0)