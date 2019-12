Sipri-Bericht: Waffenexporte steigen weltweit - USA dominieren den Markt mit großem Abstand

Ten companies based in #Russia🇷🇺 were listed in the #Top100 in 2018. Their total arms sales were $36.2 billion—a marginal decrease of 0.4% from 2017. New data on the global #ArmsIndustry out now.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/d4kJNyL90L

Fact Sheet ➡️ https://t.co/26VTTOfSCG pic.twitter.com/iYPMujYzjG