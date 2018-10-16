Das ist die größte und stinkendste Blume der Welt: nun blüht sie – FOTOs

Ihr Aroma soll an eine Mischung aus verfaulten Eiern und verwesendem Fisch erinnern. Dennoch kommt sie in einigen Ländern im Südosten Asiens auch als Mahlzeit auf den Tisch.
Best time to visit the Princess of Wales Conservatory! Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the titan arum, is a flowering plant with the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world. Amorphophallus inflorescences. What does inflorescence mean? The answers lie in the morphology, or the flower forms of the genus. Amorphophallus flowers are very small, but grouped in large flowering structures called inflorescences. The inflorescence of every Amorphophallus species and every plant in the family of Araceae, consists of a bract (modified leaf) called a spathe, surrounding a spike-shaped organ called a spadix. #royalbotanicgardenskew #kew #botanicalgardens #gardening #garden #amorphophallus #amorphophallustitanum #plantnerd
La flor del Titan Arum s'està tancant… Princess of Wales Conservatory, Kew Gardens, 13-10-18 #kew #kewgardens #botanical #flowers #titanarum #amorphophallustitanum #garden #jardi #jardin #london #richmonduk #arum #prinessofwalesconservatory #amorphophallus #flor #flores #fleurs #gardening #jardineria #corpseflower @kewgardens @kew_photographer @the_happy_horticulturist @kewgardensphotos
Auch unter der Erde nimmt die Stinke-Blume viel Raum ein. Ihre Wurzeln sollen bis zu 50 Kilogramm wiegen.
My, what a big spadex you have… 🌸 Amorphophallus titanum bloomed today behind the scenes in @kewgardens tropical nursery. This flower is actually a baby compared to the one that bloomed this week in the Princess of Wales Conservatory at 3m tall! Known as the corpse flower, it produces a strong sweet rotting smell during its 48 hour flowering period, and the large yellow spadex heats up to spread the scent! In the absence of carrion beetles, Marcelo used a paintbrush to pollinate the flower using pollen stored in the freezer. #ilovemyjob 📸& pun: @kew_photographer #kewgardens #kewgardener #amorphophallus #tropicalplants #gardener #gardening #arum #lily #amorphophallustitanum #botanical #botanicalgardens
365 — Day 284 — 11.10.18 — TITAN FLOWERS — I won't get to photograph this during this blooming, or perhaps ever again, so for #throwbackthursday here is an image of a view looking down inside the Titan spathe to the male & female flowers at the base of the spadix of my first ever Titan arum in 2016 @kewgardens — I was lucky enough to be there when they were checking on the progress of the flowers & got to pop my iPhone inside! The dark female flowers are at the very bottom, the much smaller male flowers above, the yellow bit that looks a bit like fish roe you can just see immediately below the spadix. #titanarum #amorphophallustitanum #thebigstink #kew #kewgardens #botany #amazingplants #365daychallenge #365photochallenge #nikon #nikonowner #iphoneography
Die Blume wurde 1878 in den Wäldern West Sumatras entdeckt. In der Wildnis haben die Menschen sie beinahe ausgerottet. Nun wird Amorphophallus Titanum hauptsächlich in botanischen Gärten gezüchtet.
T I T A N F R U I T — and here another image from 2016 bloom @kewgardens — the fruit at the very, very end when the whole flowering structure had collapsed & died away. You can clearly see the darker male above and fuller berry looking female fruits below. Just amazing! #titanarum #amorphophallustitanum #thebigstink #kew #kewgardens #botany #amazingplants #nikon #nikonowner
