Forscher entdecken neuen Zwergplaneten im Sonnensystem

The orbit of 2018 VG18 is quite ordinary for a scatter disc object, at least if its perihelion is actually further out. It's orbit further out that Eris, but not by much. But its #farout now at 125 AUs, with Eris next at 96 AUs.https://t.co/JXvcqybZxz pic.twitter.com/3x6Wj6qNXF