Wetterfühlige Schneckenart nach Greta Thunberg benannt

[2/2]

“The newly described snail belongs to the so-called #caenogastropods, a group of land #snails known to be sensitive to drought, temperature extremes and forest degradation”, said @schilthuizen, lead author & @TaxonExped co-founder.



🐌Study: https://t.co/7STow1H7vP #Ecology pic.twitter.com/hohb8j0gj4