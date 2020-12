Zehntausende Koalas mussten unter Waldbränden in Australien leiden – WWF

🚨Over 60,000 koalas lost! About 143 million native mammals, including over 60,000 koalas were likely in the path of the 2019-20 Australian bushfires, one of the ‘worst wildlife disasters in modern history’. Join us on our mission to #RegenerateAustralia: https://t.co/8uLMe52e1P pic.twitter.com/lQ4sXEsNZS